KILLEN — Elizabeth Ann Sockwell, 87, of Killen died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Glenwood Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Monday, September 12, 2022, 12-1:30 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 PM at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Ann was born in Green Hill, Alabama on August 31, 1935. She married Dr. Glen Sockwell in 1955 and spent the next nine years in Hawaii, Birmingham and Texas as Glen finished his U.S. Air Force duty. She returned to Alabama in 1964 with Glen and four children, settling in Sheffield. She never met a stranger, loved spoiling her grandchildren, and thought of the Atlanta Braves as family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Davis Sockwell; parents, James Elmer and Julia Elizabeth Richardson; children, Cynthia Leigh Sockwell and Steven Glen Sockwell; grandson, Marc Nix; sons-in-law, Ricky Brewer and Keith Brewer.
Survivors include her sister, Patsy Ruth Burney; children, Sheree Ann Brewer, Staci Lynn Brewer and Stuart Davis Sockwell (Beth); grandchildren, Holly Booth (Mike), Ryan Love (Summer), Amber Sockwell, Erin Sockwell, Katelyn Hall (Jake), Caroline Wilson (Jonathan) and Cyndy Gurley (T.J.); great-grandchildren, Dravin, Addison, Harper, Peyton, Macy, Cohen, Ames and Jon Davis.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Glenwood Center.
