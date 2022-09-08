KILLEN — Elizabeth Ann Sockwell, 87, died September 7, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 12-1:30 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

