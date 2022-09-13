TOWN CREEK — Elizabeth Ann Todd, 90, of Town Creek, AL died September 11, 2022 at her home. There will be a graveside service held at 12:00 p.m. today, September 13, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Reverend Gary Lovett, and Reverend Tony Datuin officiating. Jackson Memory Funeral Home will be directing the service.
Ann Todd was born December 24, 1931 in Moulton, AL to Martha Etheredge Smith and Guy E. Smith. She graduated from Hazlewood High in 1950 and went on to attend Anderson Business College. She later retired from Reynolds Metal Company as a purchasing agent. Ann was a member of the Town Creek United Methodist Church.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Todd and a cousin, Ben Etheredge.
Survivors include a son, James A. Todd; and a grandson, E. Brandon Todd.
