SHEFFIELD — Elizabeth Ann Whitehead, 88, of Sheffield, AL passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022. Visitation was held Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel and followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial was in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Howard Wilson officiated.
She was a member of the Nazarene Church of Sheffield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jack Whitehead; parents, Charlie and Oma Davis; and siblings.
She is survived by her children, Malia Fountain (Eugene), Greg Whitehead, Jackie Whitehead (Brenda), Rodney Whitehead (Tonya), P.J. Whitehead (Scott Phillips); grandchildren, Josh, Bobby, Matt, Charlie, Alyssa, Bubba, Jessica, Billy, Joseph, Haley, and Daniel; twenty-three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Family and friends served as pallbearers.
Special thanks to Shoals Hospital, Dr. Rose, and Shoals Hospice for the care given to our mother over the last several years.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
