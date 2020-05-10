TUSCUMBIA — Born September 12, 1950, Elizabeth Anne Brumley McWilliams, 69, of Tuscumbia, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at her residence in Red Rock. A private graveside service officiated by David Conley, will be held at Colbert Memorial Gardens. A drive-by visitation with the family will be Monday, May 11, from noon until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia.
Elizabeth was a native of Tuscumbia, growing up in the shadow of Ivy Green, and fondly remembers walking to downtown, the library, and to school at Main Street and Deshler. After graduating from Florence State University (now U.N.A.) with a degree in Elementary Education, and her marriage to Chris, she lived her adult years in Red Rock. She loved her family and home, flowers and potted plants, good books and old movies, and her dogs- Snickers and Reese. She loved and excelled in her thirty year teaching career as a fifth grade teacher at Cherokee Middle School. She had a lifelong passion for Alabama football (Roll Tide!!!). The D.H.S. Class of 1969, “Cobras”, 1973-74 Rice Hall RAs, C.M.S. faculty /staff, and the Bunco girls were her most treasured friends. She was a member of the Red Rock Church of Christ.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Johnnie and Flora Brumley; and sister-in-law, Ruth Brumley.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 45 years, Chris McWilliams; her daughter, Amanda (Matthew) Parker; and beloved granddaughter, Ava, all of Tuscumbia. She is also survived by her brother, John Brumley of Florence; and her sister, Angie (Steve) Cobb of Gardendale; and many cousins.
The family wishes to express our appreciation to Dr. Andre Taylor for his excellent care of Elizabeth prior to his retirement, and Drs. Thompson, Williams, and Young for continuing her excellent medical care. Special appreciation also to the Keller ICU, PCU, Fourth Central nurses/staff for their compassionate care of Elizabeth and assisting her family during this recent emergency.
Memorials may be made to the Huntsville Hospital Neonatal ICU, or the Helen Keller Hospital ICU, PCU, or Palliative Care Unit.
