FLORENCE — Elizabeth Anne York went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after a long life of service to her country, community, family and friends. Visitation will be held at Williams Funeral Home on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m., immediately followed by a chapel service and transit to Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Don in a graveside service. The services will be officiated by retired Pastor David Doroh, formerly of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Florence.

