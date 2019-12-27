PHIL CAMPBELL — Mrs. Elizabeth Baker, 87, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away December 26, 2019. Born in Mount Hope, Alabama, she was a homemaker and attended Mountain View Baptist Church.
Visitation with family and friends will be today, December 27, 2019, at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from 1 p.m. - 3 P.M. with services beginning at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Mike Norton. Pallbearers include Joel Bradley, James Hubbard, Rickey James, Braxton Stewart, Jesse Baker, and Will Baker with honorary pallbearers being Jesse Parker and Jerry Baker. Burial will be at Blue Springs Cemetery, Phil Campbell.
Mrs. Baker is survived by her children, Connie Weeks, Anthony Baker, and wife Chiquita, and Judy Vickery; siblings, Pat Clements and husband Hugh, Don Cagle and wife Barbara, Freida Jordan and husband Wayne, Margaret Martin and husband James, and Vern Cagle; grandchildren, Jeania Norton and husband Mike, Ginger Hubbard and husband James, Scarlet Bradley and husband Joel, Will Baker and wife Stephanie, and Jesse Baker; great-grandchildren, Amber Parker, Tori James, Braxton Stewart, Adriana Johnson, Cake Baker, Belle Baker; and great-great-grandchildren, Isaac Parker, Samuel Parker, Lila Beth Parker, and William James.
Preceding her in death were her husband Eugene Baker in 2009; parents Houston and Annie Lee Cagle; siblings, Junior Cagle, Dwight Cagle, Mavis Weaver, Marie Holderfield, Glenn Mitchell, Mildred Martin, and Dorothy Appleton; and granddaughter, Quana Johnson.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
