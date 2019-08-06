SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Elizabeth “Betty” McFall Shores, age 94 of San Antonio, TX passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019. She was born January 14, 1925 to James Floyd and Louise McFall. She was known as “Sis” to her family in Florence.
She was a graduate of Central High School and attended Florence State College (UNA). Also a Military “wife” and loving mother of six children, seven grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Celebrating her 94th Birthday, she was surrounded by family including her son, Bill Jr. and wife Betty; daughters, Carol and Sheila; and granddaughter, Amanda and her fiance’, Andrew. She had a sweet soul and was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, SMSGT William Glenn Shores, US Air Force; son, Barry Lynn Shores of Augusta, GA; parents, James Floyd and Louise McFall; brothers, James Olen, George, Bill and Bob McFall.
Surviving are her children, Bill Shores, Jr. (Betty) of Haslet, TX, Mike Shores of Nashville, TN, Barbara Kay Phipps (Jim) of Aiken, SC, Carol Otremba of San Antonio, TX and Sheila Shores Bevis of Florence.
Also survived by sisters, Virginia West, Martha “Mot” Rhodes and Sarah Bryant, all of Florence.
There will be a graveside service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude.org
You may sign the guest register at Missionalamo@missionparks.com
Commented