TUSCUMBIA — Elizabeth Brooke Osborn, 47, died February 13, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

