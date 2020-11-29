SHEFFIELD — Elizabeth Catherine Kirsch Stewart, a native of Sheffield, passed into our Lord’s arms, peacefully, on November 25, at the age of 102.
A native and resident of Sheffield, she graduated from Sheffield High School. Elizabeth worked as an office manager before owning the War Surplus Store in Florence with her husband John.
She was an active member of Our Lady of The Shoals Catholic Church in Tuscumbia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Kirsch and Louise Kemmerling Kirsch, and her husband of 67 years, John Homer Stewart.
Survivors include her four children, Linda Shearer (Bob), Jean Shearer (Bruce), John Stewart (Beth), Bill Stewart (Deb); nine grandchildren, Scott Shearer, Tasha Fry, Alan Shearer, Jennifer Avery, Lori Kresse, John C. Stewart, Warren Stewart, William Stewart, and Nathan Stewart; sixteen great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and faith were her first loves, and she had many interests including volunteering, playing the organ, reading, working puzzles, and sewing.
Special appreciation and thanks for their loving care of Elizabeth go to Dr. Ronald McCoy, Eldercare Services, Kindred Home Health and Hospice, and the staff of Helen Keller Hospital fourth floor and Covid-19 unit. Special thanks to her niece, Carolyn Wilson, and her caregiver, Susie Russell.
Due to Covid-19, a private religious service will be held Monday, November 30th, at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church in Tuscumbia or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
