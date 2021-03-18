FLORENCE — Elizabeth “Beth” Gail Morgan, 58, of Florence, AL, was promoted to Glory on March 15, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Beth had a servant heart that led to a lifetime of devotion for God within the Salvation Army where she was part of the Junior and Senior Soldiers; Sunbeams and Girl Guard; Corps Cadet and the Divisional Evangelistic Team.
Beth will be remembered for her sweet spirit that touched the lives of all she came in contact with. She was a beautiful person who loved so many. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly.
Survivors include daughter, Chasity Auberger (Kevin); brothers, Keath Biggers (Candy), Barry Biggers (Lisa) and Ricky Biggers; sister, Tamara Biggers; and grandchildren, Kylie Auberger, Landon Brazzell, Braylen Auberger and Jackson Auberger.
Preceded in death by her parents, Donald Biggers and Reba Biggers; and son, Chadrick Morgan.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, March 19, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Salvation Army Church in Florence. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Captain Benjamin Deuel and Major Keath Biggers officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of live flower arrangements, please send potted plants or other memorial remembrances.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
