FLORENCE — Elizabeth Gail Morgan, 58, died March 15, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Salvation Army Church. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

