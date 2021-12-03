MUSCLE SHOALS

Elizabeth Garner Andrews, 87, of Muscle Shoals, passed away November 30, 2021 at her residence. She was of the Baptist faith, a certified genealogist, and artist.

There are no services planned at this time.

Mrs. Andrews was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Andrews; parents, Buford and Marjorie Garner; brothers, Carl Young and Buford Garner, Jr.; sisters, Roalia Furr, Edna Knipper, Lucille Pittman, Martha Gessler, Julia Darling, and Rosa Moody.

She is survived by her son, William Ross Andrews (Kellie) of Mechanicsville, VA; daughter, Dana Lynn Davidson (George) of Holladay, TN; grandchildren, Katherine, Joshua (Lissa), and Will Davidson, and Colby Andrews; and great- grandchildren, Mia-Harper and Ellie-Grey Davidson, Judah Lopez, and Atticus and Augustus Quinn.

An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

