TUSCUMBIA — Frances Elizabeth Inman, 88, of Tuscumbia passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. A graveside service was held Monday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Brother Randy Tanner and Brother Kirk Bishop officiating.
Lib was a native of Barton and a member of Westside Baptist Church in Tuscumbia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Estes Glen Inman; parents, Charlie Monroe Elliott and Bessie Rose Crowell Elliott; and several siblings.
Lib is survived by her sons, Jerry Glen Inman (Myra) and Danny Ray Inman (Judy); sister, Betty Inman; grandchildren, Daniel Inman (Cathy), Neal Inman (Selena) and Kelli Frederick (Denis); great-grandchildren, Isabella Inman, Logan Inman, Riley Grace Inman, Colton Frederick and Collins Frederick; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Neal Inman, Denis Frederick, Rickey Carter, Steve Lewis, Dan Inman and James Lindsey.
The family expresses special thanks to the loving staff of Cottage of the Shoals in Tuscumbia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church, 411 West 11th Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
