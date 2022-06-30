ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE

Elizabeth Jane Duggan, 83, died June 15, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11 a.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. She was a native of Atlanta, GA.

