MUSCLE SHOALS — Elizabeth Jean Nesbitt Hargrove, passed away August 22 at her daughter’s home in Chattanooga, Tennessee after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harold Hargrove and her parents, Loyul and Geneva Nesbitt. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Hargrove Sanderson (Tyler); son, Steve Hargrove (Larry Campbell); granddaughter, Julia Elizabeth Sanderson and brother, Ronald Nesbitt (Jane).
Elizabeth graduated from Sheffield High School and the Laramore School of Business. She served as a tour guide for Helen Keller‘s Birthplace Ivy Green for over 25 years.
She was a founding member of Highland Park Baptist Church and active in the Shoals Historical Society, Democratic Women’s Caucus, and the Lions Club.
She will be laid to rest in Colbert Memorial Gardens today, August 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Brother Ted Vafeas officiating and Colbert Memorial directing.
