PHIL CAMPBELL
Elizabeth Jean Vandiver, 68, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away June 21, 2020 at her home. A native of Illinois, she had lived in this area for the past 22 years. She liked hummingbirds and horses and was of the Christian faith.
A celebration of her life will held at her residence on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 12:00 P.M. Mrs. Vandiver is survived by her husband, James Clyde Vandiver; stepsons, Stanley Vandiver (Sharon) and Wayne Vandiver (Theresa); brother, Edward Michael Moriarity (Debbie); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and extended care family, Joey and Lisa Norton and Joe Dale and Anna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Norma Jean Morris Moriarity; brother, Ralph Moriarity (Paulette) and sister, Bonnie Petersen.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
