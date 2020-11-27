SHEFFIELD — Elizabeth Kirsch Stewart, 102, died November 25, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
