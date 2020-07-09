ROGERSVILLE — Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Patton Davis, 83, of Rogersville died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at El Reposo Nursing Home.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Kyle Davis officiating. Burial will be in Belew Cemetery.
Liz was a 1954 graduate of Lauderdale County High School. She graduated from Larimore Business College in 1956. She was a member of the Happy Valley Baptist Church. Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Rabert Davis; parents, Sanford and Evelyn Patton; brothers, James, Jerry, and Tony Patton; sister, Gail Dison.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth Davis (Shirley), Kathy Harbin (JD), and Mandy Steen (Allen); grandchildren, Dodie Marsh (Bobby), Chastity Nichols (Leonard), Patrick Davis, Kyle Davis (Miranda), Johnny Steen (Nicole), and Daniel Steen (Emily); great-grandchildren, Briar Davis, Brodie Davis, Jakob Nichols, Justice Davis, Valor Davis, Evelyn Davis, Stella Davis, Braxton Steen, Preston Steen, and Harper Steen; sister, Joyce Holden; brother, Dan Patton; brother-in-law, Charlie Dison.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Special thanks to all the nurses and staff at El Reposo Nursing Home and Brooke and Teresa with Compassus Hospice.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented