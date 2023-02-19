FLORENCE — Elizabeth Lovell, 54, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023 . Visitation will be Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 1– 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Higgins Cemetery with Henry Melton officiating. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Lovell family.

