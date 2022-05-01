LEOMA — Elizabeth Diane Luther, 68, died April 19, 2022. Visitation will be held today, May 1, 2022, from noon- 2 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Freemon Cemetery. She was of the Baptist faith.

