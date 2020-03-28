KILLEN — Elizabeth Luthine Kretzer, 87, of Killen passed away on March 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert G. and Mary E. Shelton; her son, Phillip Kretzer; sisters, Pauline, Winnie, Cleopha; and brothers, Villard, Vaulton, Tollie, Milton, Vernon and Bobbie Ray.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles Kretzer; her daughter, Charlotte Swinea; sister, OnaD; her grandchildren, Michael Swinea (Jamie), Amanda Swinea, Bentley Kretzer, Jordan Kretzer, Matthew Kretzer; great-grandchildren, Alissa Swinea, Victoria Swinea; daughter-in-law, Kim Kretzer; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Charles E. and Ann Hester for all of their love and help, and to her church family for all of the support and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for contributions to be made in Elizabeth’s name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM. Charles Kretzer will be officiating the service. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
