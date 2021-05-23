HATTON — Elizabeth “Beth” McCreless, 61, of Hatton passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Mike Owens officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery.
Born on July 27, 1959 to the late Carl and Earline Fowler, Beth was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ in Florence. A graduate of Coffee High School and UNA, she enjoyed working with animals, flowers, and people.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Lee McCreless; sister, Sheila Fowler Smith; her cowgirl sister, Kari Kirby (Hal); and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Larry Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a favorite charity in Beth’s memory.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented