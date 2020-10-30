COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE — Elizabeth Kaye McIntyre, 65, died October 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery in the Greenhill community in Alabama. You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

