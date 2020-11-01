LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Elizabeth Kaye McIntyre, age 65, passed away October 23, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 7th at 2:00 p.m. at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery in the Greenhill community in Alabama with Chaplain Wayne Martin officiating.
Elizabeth was born in Florence, Alabama on August 11, 1955 and was the daughter of the late Donald Dale McIntyre and late Alice Virginia McIntyre. She was of the Baptist faith. She was known as Miss Kitty when she owned Miss Kitty’s Lounge. She was always a waitress, either at a restaurant or bar. Elizabeth was a homemaker later in life and was the best bargain hunter around. She was a diehard Alabama fan.
She is survived by her children, Amanda (Wayne) Williams of Loretto, TN, Michael (Reba) Putman of Russellville, AL, and Reeder Danley of Loretto, TN; sisters, Janice McIntyre and Barbara Gibson; brother, Sammy McIntyre; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joan Ivy, Jimmy Dale McIntyre, Ricky McIntyre and Donnie Nelms.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.
Commented