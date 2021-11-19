MUSCLE SHOALS
Alice Elizabeth Mitchell, age 89, of Muscle Shoals, passed away November 17, 2021. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 20, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Mitchell; parents, Irvin and Mary Roden; sons, Owen Alexander and Bobby Alexander; grandson, Stephen Alexander; and brother, Howard Roden.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandy Sanders (Randy); grandchildren, Brandon Sanders (“MaMaw’s Big Baby”), Brad Alexander, Bobby Neal Alexander; six great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; two great-great-grandsons; daughter-in-law, Linda Alexander; and sister, Hazel O’Bryant.
Elizabeth was an extremely organized person. She loved to read and enjoyed sitting on the porch.
The family would like to thank Mary Horton and Janice Montgomery for their loving care. Sandy would also like to express a special thanks to her husband Randy, who was Elizabeth’s number one caregiver. He could always get her to eat and take her medicine, and tucked her in every night. Special thanks also to Brandon “Big Baby” who brought so much joy to her life.
