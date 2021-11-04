FLORENCE — Elizabeth Murphy Skipworth, 84, died November 1, 2021. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Entombment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.