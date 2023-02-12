F.2.12.23 Elizabeth Owen.jpg

HUNTSVILLE — Elizabeth Webb Owen — October 22, 1961 – February 9, 2023 — Elizabeth Webb Owen, 61, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, with her family by her side. Beth was born October 22, 1961, in Opelika to Joan and Berkely Webb. Beth enjoyed crisp fall mornings, conversations with her family, and seasonal coffee. She had a canny ability to make those around her feel welcomed and loved. Though she was an artist initially, with her love for design and her passion for music, her true purpose in life was motherhood. She loved her children and grandchildren more than life itself.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you