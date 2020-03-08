LEIGHTON — Elizabeth P. King, 88, of Leighton, AL passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Her family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Leighton United Methodist Church from noon-2 p.m. Rev. Mark Parris will officiate the service beginning at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Elizabeth was a longtime member of Leighton United Methodist Church and a member of the Leighton Civic Club. She was known as a great seamstress who loved to share her knowledge of the craft with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Allen King and Dock Killen; parents, James and Loraine Pepper; and brother, Bill Pepper.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Whitfield (Ed); son, Robbie King (Christie); grandchildren, Mary Beth Camp (Chase), Ashley Howell (Les), Richard Whitfield (Laura), and Lewis Whitfield (Jill); twelve great grandchildren; sister, Linda Glenn (Ralph); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family gives a special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Kindred Hospice and to Elizabeth’s special caregivers for all their love and care shown to her.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the general fund at Leighton United Methodist Church.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented