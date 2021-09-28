CHEROKEE — Elizabeth Reza Hamlett Mobley, age 56, of Cherokee, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The visitation will be at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, today, September 28, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Wednesday in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Dwight Rivers and Billy George officiating. Burial to follow in Barton Cemetery.
Elizabeth was a native of Cherokee, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, Geraldine and Robbie Murphy.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, James Mobley; children, Crystal Roach (BJ), Cody Mobley (Tasha), and Ashley Mobley; grandchildren, Sarah and Haley Roach, Ada, Trinity “Loulou”, Sierra, and Gerrica Davis; favorite niece, Melanie McGee (Ray); and a multitude of children she loved as her own.
Pallbearers will be Alan Mobley, Michael Rutland, Josh Sounders, Jessie Cosby, Justin Mobley, and Dustin McBrayer.
