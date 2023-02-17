FLORENCE — Elizabeth Stacey Hillman Chambers, 90, died February 12, 2023. Graveside service will be Saturday at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 70 years, George Chambers.

