FLORENCE — Elizabeth Corine Parrish Winborn of Florence, Alabama passed away, Sunday September 22, 2019 at the age of 88. The visitation will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Her funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be in Gravelly Springs Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Varney Parrish and Ruthie Wood Parrish; her husband of 63 years, Orlan Winborn; beloved daughter, Sandra Winborn; son-in-law, Lowell Holcombe; brothers, Claudie, Grady and Emmitt Parrish; sisters, Ludell May, Neeley Johnson, Aslee Wood and Omie Pitts, all of Florence.
She is survived by her children, Rachel Holcombe and David Winborn (Cathy); grandchildren, Shelley Montgomery (Greg), Chris Holcombe, Wesley Winborn (Kaitlin); and great-grandchildren, Cora and Clara Winborn.
Corine’s family would like to thank everyone who helped with the care of our mother over the years, especially our special angel, Mable Wood for all the love and care that you gave to our precious mother. A sincere thank you to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Pam Hill and staff for all their love and care. A heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for taking such wonderful care of our loved one.
Our precious mother was a very sweet, kind, and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Dear Mama - Our lives will have a void that can never be filled. You fought a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia, but you won the battle and God put his loving arms around you and gave you Eternal rest. We Love You.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
