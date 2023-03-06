Ella Ruth Hamilton Davis passed away after an extended illness at her home Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 90 years old. She was retired from AT&T after beginning her career with Bell South. She was a member of the Oliver Church of Christ for many years.
A visitation will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 12 noon to 1 p.m., at Rogersville Funeral Home with a graveside following at Miller Cemetery with David O’Connell and Daniel Ridinger officiating.
Ms. Davis was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Rose Barbee Hamilton; brothers, Charles, James and Morris Hamilton; sisters, Mary Harrison, Martha Comerci, Dorothy Hamilton and Frances Andrew.
She is survived by her brother, John Hamilton; sister-in-law, Bonnie Hamilton; numerous nieces; and nephews.
Special thanks to Gentiva Hospice and her caregivers, Marla and Diane, and to all the other caregivers she has had over the past few years.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Lauderdale Christian Children’s Home.
