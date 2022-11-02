FLORENCE — Ella Doris Hites, 91, died October 30, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ with service following at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley. Mrs. Hites was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

