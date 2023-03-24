CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Ella “Ellen” Holt Stults, 58, died March 21, 2023. Visitation will be today from 9 to 11 a.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Wayne Stults.

