MUSCLE SHOALS — Ella Frances Cole, 83, died July 8, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late Frank D. Cole. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

