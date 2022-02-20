RUSSELLVILLE — Ella Louise Hamilton, 71, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Graveside service for Mrs. Hamilton will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery. The public viewing will be Monday, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

