F.7.23.21 Ella Williams.jpeg

RUSSELLVILLE — Ella Mae Williams, 93, died July 18, 2021 at Russellville Hospital. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Russellville. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Russellville.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.