FLORENCE — Ella Olivia Goodloe, 92, died March 16, 2020. Funeral will be noon Thursday at Rutland Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Lane Spring, AL. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Burial in Rutland Chapel Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
