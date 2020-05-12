RUSSELLVILLE — Mrs. Ella Rae Vinson Hill, 87, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Rehab in Florence. She was a homemaker and member of Bethsaida Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her children, Janice Hill Pennington and husband, Terry and Tammy Hill Bailey and husband, Donnie; siblings, Angie V. Hargett of Russellville and Bobby Vinson of Florida; grandchildren, Donovan, Megan and Peyton Bailey; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ray L. Hill; son, Larry R. Hill; parents, James and Lillie Ann Bishop Vinson; and four brothers and two sisters.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Bethsaida Cemetery with Stanley Hargett officiating.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented