MOULTON — Ella Rose Scott, infant daughter of Randy and Beth, died July 13, 2021 at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. A graveside service will be held today at 3 p.m. at Owens Chapel Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.

