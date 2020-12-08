MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Ella Ruth Vaughn, 84, died December 6, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Ethridge Masonic Cemetery. She was of the Baptist faith. Neal Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.