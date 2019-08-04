TOWN CREEK — Ella Sue LeMay died Friday, August 2, 2019, at her home on Lovett Street. A family graveside service will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 2 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Rev. Martha Byrd Hauer attending. Visitation will be at Elkins East Chapel 4-6 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Miss LeMay was born April 19, 1928, in Colbert County. She was the daughter of the late Mary Anna Burch LeMay and Reece Potter LeMay.
She attended Brick School and Colbert County High School and graduated from Hazelwood High School. She received a B.S. degree from Florence State Teachers College and an M.A. Degree from the University of North Alabama.
Miss LeMay taught at Hatton Elementary School and later she taught at Cave Street School in Tuscumbia. She also taught in the Huntsville School System and in the New Orleans City School System.
Due to her father’s illness, Miss LeMay returned to her home in Town Creek where she taught at R.E. Thompson. After 33 years of teaching, Miss LeMay retired from teaching at Hazelwood Elementary School.
Miss LeMay was a long-time member of the First Methodist Church, in Town Creek. Earlier she belonged to the First United Methodist Church, in Florence, where she served on the board and was an enthusiastic member of a group who went on mission trips to work with under privileged children.
Miss LeMay was preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth Burns Barnes, Virginia LeMay Hawkins, Sarah LeMay Martin and Hallie LeMay Rowzee.
Miss LeMay is survived by nieces Anna Burns Dyer, Genye Hawkins, and Mary Elizabeth Rowzee; and nephew Brown Hawkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Town Creek, 16260 Main Street, or to a charity of your choice.
