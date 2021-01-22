PHIL CAMPBELL — Ellen Delaine Trapp, 52, died January 20, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Congregational Church, Phil Campbell. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in East Franklin Cemetery.

