PHIL CAMPBELL — Ellen Delaine Trapp, 52, of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away January 20, 2021.
Ms. Trapp was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Congregational Church and worked as a Social Worker for the State of Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rondel Trapp; sister, Susan Trapp Higginbotham; and nephew, Noah Lane Trapp.
She is survived by her mother, Sue N. Trapp; brother, Brad Trapp (Leann); niece, Daylee Grace Trapp; nephews, Luke Higginbotham, Moises Higginbotham and PJ Higginbotham; and brother-in-law, Paul Higginbotham.
Visitation will be at Pleasant Hill Congregational Church from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. Bro. Darryl Whitehead will officiate. Interment will be at East Franklin Cemetery in Phil Campbell.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville will be assisting the family.
During this pandemic, we request all guests to follow social distancing and to wear face masks at all times. Although we know it may be difficult, please refrain from hugging the family.
God is always good, and forever faithful.
