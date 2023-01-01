FLORENCE — Ellen M. Hall, 86, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a homemaker and attended First Assembly of God, Florence.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family.
Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husband, Hayward Hall; parents, Malcomb and Sammie Grisham; son, Jeff Hall; daughter, Jennifer Hall; three brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by sons, Rick (Becky) Hall and Tim (Janna) Hall; daughter, Kim (Oliver) Yang; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
