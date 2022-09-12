HAMILTON FORMERLY OF HALEYVILLE — Ellen McMinn, age 79, passed away Saturday August 27, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 3 p.m., in the Slaughter Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church in Haleyville, AL. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville assisted the family

