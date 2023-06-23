ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Ellen “Pete” Shrader Moore, 85, died June 20, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
- Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke settle longstanding legal battle over rape, defamation claims
- Interstate 95 is set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
- A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son were killed in Titan's implosion
- With the fate of Titanic-bound submersible clear, focus turns to cause of the fatal implosion
- Biden is getting endorsements from 3 abortion rights groups as Democrats bank on the issue in 2024
- Why some doctors stay in US states with restrictive abortion laws and others leave
- Hail hurts dozens of concertgoers, scraps Louis Tomlinson show at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver
Most Read
Articles
- Central Heights fire damages home, kills several pets
- Mixed use possible for existing deck location
- Celebrating Dads
- John Walters: Don't let a rocky road deter you
- Grants, donations help invigorate Leighton Library
- Trowbridge's rediscovers perfection
- Don't be fooled by mild summer start
- Tourism continues growth in the Shoals
- Florence announces 11 new businesses
- Vehicle pulls down lines, causes downtown outages
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Lucinda Downing
- Central Heights fire damages home, kills several pets
- Mixed use possible for existing deck location
- Celebrating Dads
- Heather Marie Ivy
- John Walters: Don't let a rocky road deter you
- Malene Corum
- Grants, donations help invigorate Leighton Library
- Trowbridge's rediscovers perfection
- Don't be fooled by mild summer start
Images
Videos
Commented
- Woman, man lower than the animals (2)
- Downtown parking deck project underway (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Muscle Shoals City Council OKs $600K paving program (1)
- Alabama Black voters get surprise ruling from Supreme Court (1)
- Debt ceiling takeaways: Biden's invite to liberal skeptics to 'talk to me,' McCarthy's balancing act (1)
- Tuberville seeks funds for Mitchell Blvd. overpass (1)
Commented