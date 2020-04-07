FLORENCE — Ellen McIntyre Reynolds Brown, 79, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Florence, Alabama. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Ellen, known by her family and loved ones as Mims, was born in Lauderdale County, daughter of Mattie Eula Pigg and Homer McIntyre. She graduated from Central High School in 1959.
Mims was an entrepreneur and great provider. With her daughters, she ran Browns Surplus and The Blind Place for many years. She always made holidays fun with elaborate Halloween costumes and fabulous Christmas decorations. Mims kept a beautiful home where her family and friends were always welcome. She loved the Gaither Band, the Braves and Alabama football.
We remember Mims as very elegant in dress and demeanor. She was protective and a strong mother figure to those she loved.
Mims is survived by daughters, Vanessa Brown, Lisa (Mark) Hiles, Cheri (Shannon) McKee; grandchildren, Courtney (Cody) McKay, Mallory (Randy) Chandler, Jeffrey Worley, Lindsey (Brandon) Balentine, Liz Dickey; great-grandchildren, Lilian, Lucy and Jaxon Chandler and Sophie and Libby Balentine; niece, Shelia Smith; and various other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Brandon Balentine, Chris Green, Mark Hiles, Cody McKay, Shannon McKee and John Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Florence- Lauderdale Animal Services or your local shelter because this would make her happy.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave a tribute for the family.
Due to the current pandemic and governmental restrictions of group sizes a private family service will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights/Florence. Burial will follow in Central Heights Community Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at morrisonfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/9457540/LTWebcast.
Commented