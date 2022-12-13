TUSCUMBIA — Ellen Rogers, 84, died December 11, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ and Colbert Heights Church of Christ.

